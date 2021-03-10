Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6794558
  Stock #: S103383
  VIN: 2C4RC1N79JR118372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Creamy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in-Hybrid Limited finished in Granite Crystal Metallic - Finance for $124 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.96% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, 360 Surround View Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Navigation, GPS, Tri-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Nappa Leather Vented & Heated Front Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Uconnect Theatre with Dual 10" touchscreensc and Triple Zone Temp Control. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Doors, 13 Speakers Alpine Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Chrysler Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Chrysler Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Engine Size: 3.6L V Pentastar Hybrid --- Only 43,000 KM ---

 

The vehicle can drive up to 53KMs on Electric Range and then automatically switches to a regular Hybrid Gas System Automatically.

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$41,990+ HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Chrysler Factory Warranty, 10 Years/160,000KMs 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Plug-In Electric/Gas

Back to Top

