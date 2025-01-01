2018 Dodge Charger

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>All-In Price: $19,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>You’ll get a trustworthy Dodge Charger GT AWD </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>1.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: red;>3.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: red;>4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: red;>4.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: red;>BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>5.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>7.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9.<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.</span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.</span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>12.</span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Dodge Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;>è<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Dodge High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-align: center; line-height: 32px; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p>

2018 Dodge Charger

135,000 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD+New Tires+ApplePlay+Remote Start

13196798

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD+New Tires+ApplePlay+Remote Start

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG2JH254638

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4133
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

è All-In Price: $19,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Dodge Charger GT AWD 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Rotors Installed on the vehicle

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

9.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

10.Carfax History Verified Report

11.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

12.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Dodge Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

 

è Dodge High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Dodge Charger