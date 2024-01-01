Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus, Bright White, Black Seats with Suede Inserts, Features Power Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free Group, Rear Back-Up Camera, Single DVD Entertainment System with Remote Control and Wireless Headphones, Radio 430 with Navigation.

Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32x55) Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56 Entry Height, 58 Interior Height. 

Please contact our Sales Department for further information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,780 KM

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR291087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-735
  • Mileage 93,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
