Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4770450
  2. 4770450
  3. 4770450
  4. 4770450
  5. 4770450
  6. 4770450
  7. 4770450
  8. 4770450
  9. 4770450
  10. 4770450
  11. 4770450
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,947KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4770450
  • Stock #: FS13184
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG0JR302650
Exterior Colour
"
Interior Colour
"
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN Finance Now Canada's No.1 Family Van *Backup Cam *Leather *Heated Seats *Top Of Its Class *Most Flexible Seating System in The Minivan Business *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Fuel Efficient *7 Seater *Top-Notch Safety *Previously Used As A Daily Rental APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Additional Features
  • "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 Nissan Micra
 81,055 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano
 137,633 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Dakota
 342,952 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message