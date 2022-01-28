$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
117,356KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8157961
- Stock #: E3823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E3823
- Mileage 117,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
7 PASSENGER
DVD
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL-AC
AIR CONDITIONING AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
