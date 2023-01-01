2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 7 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9803056

9803056 Stock #: 2837

2837 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7JR303153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 119,788 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.