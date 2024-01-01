Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad**AWD**NO ACCIDENT**LOADED**7 PASSENGER for sale in London, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

120,974 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad**AWD**NO ACCIDENT**LOADED**7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad**AWD**NO ACCIDENT**LOADED**7 PASSENGER

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1707778572
  2. 1707778572
  3. 1707778572
  4. 1707778572
  5. 1707778572
  6. 1707778572
  7. 1707778572
  8. 1707778572
  9. 1707778572
  10. 1707778572
  11. 1707778572
  12. 1707778572
  13. 1707778572
  14. 1707778572
  15. 1707778572
  16. 1707778572
  17. 1707778572
  18. 1707778572
  19. 1707778572
  20. 1707778572
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,974KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG5JT260928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE**AWD**LEATHER**LOADED**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Fusion SE**AWD**LEATHER**LOADED**CERTIFIED 212,368 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*4 CYL*ONLY 83,000KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE*AWD*4 CYL*ONLY 83,000KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERT 83,329 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Fit 2 SETS WHEELS**4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda Fit 2 SETS WHEELS**4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED 232,285 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey