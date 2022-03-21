Menu
2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

35,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

G200

2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

G200

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8911285
  • Stock #: E4153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4153
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford E-series Cutaway or just a Ford Rv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Rvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford E-series Cutaways or similar Rvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD E-SERIES CUTAWAY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD E-SERIES CUTAWAY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford E-series cutaway
* Finished in Tan, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

