2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway
G200
35,000KM
Used
Stock #: E4153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford E-series Cutaway or just a Ford Rv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Rvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford E-series Cutaways or similar Rvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
THIS, LIKE NEW FORD E-SERIES CUTAWAY INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford E-series cutaway
* Finished in Tan, makes this Ford look sharp
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4