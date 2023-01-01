2018 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10022964

10022964 Stock #: SP3069

SP3069 VIN: 2FMPK3J98JBC33689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features ONE OWNER Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.