Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

148,572 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | LEATHER | NAV | Back-up Cam | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | LEATHER | NAV | Back-up Cam | LOADED

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1612642079
  2. 1612642079
  3. 1612642079
  4. 1612642079
  5. 1612642079
  6. 1612642079
  7. 1612642079
  8. 1612642079
  9. 1612642561
  10. 1612642079
  11. 1612642079
  12. 1612642561
  13. 1612642079
  14. 1612642079
  15. 1612642079
  16. 1612642079
  17. 1612642079
  18. 1612642079
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6506395
  • Stock #: 2191
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95JBB65843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!

___________________________________________

✅ GREAT CREDIT

✅ GOOD CREDIT

✅ BAD CREDIT

✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT

✅ NO CREDIT

✅ REPO'S

✅ DIVORCE

✅ BANKRUPTCY

✅ PENSION & DISABILITY

✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS

✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...

APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 

OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2015 Mazda CX-9 GS |...
 76,381 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 152,571 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 103,128 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory