The 2018 Ford Escape SEL is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. This model features a sleek exterior design with a prominent grille and modern lines, giving it a refined and athletic appearance. Under the hood, it's equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine for a spirited driving experience. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, while the four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. Inside, the Escape SEL offers a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. The leather-trimmed seats are both comfortable and supportive, with power adjustments for the driver's seat. The rear seats are spacious, offering ample legroom and a split-folding design for flexible cargo space. Technologically, the Escape SEL is well-equipped with a SYNC 3 infotainment system that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera.  Safety is a key focus, with standard features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall, the 2018 Ford Escape SEL provides a balanced mix of practicality and premium touches, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment. Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!  At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory. Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.     We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident youre getting the best deal possible. With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference. 

2018 Ford Escape

139,241 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

139,241KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD8JUB29820

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P834A
  • Mileage 139,241 KM

The 2018 Ford Escape SEL is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. This model features a sleek exterior design with a prominent grille and modern lines, giving it a refined and athletic appearance.




Under the hood, it’s equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine for a spirited driving experience. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, while the four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions.




Inside, the Escape SEL offers a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. The leather-trimmed seats are both comfortable and supportive, with power adjustments for the driver’s seat. The rear seats are spacious, offering ample legroom and a split-folding design for flexible cargo space.




Technologically, the Escape SEL is well-equipped with a SYNC 3 infotainment system that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. 




Safety is a key focus, with standard features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall, the 2018 Ford Escape SEL provides a balanced mix of practicality and premium touches, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.




Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions! 

At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.

Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.    

We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.

With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!

Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference. 

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

