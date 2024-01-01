$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,241KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9HD8JUB29820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P834A
- Mileage 139,241 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Escape SEL is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. This model features a sleek exterior design with a prominent grille and modern lines, giving it a refined and athletic appearance.
Under the hood, it’s equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine for a spirited driving experience. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, while the four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Inside, the Escape SEL offers a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. The leather-trimmed seats are both comfortable and supportive, with power adjustments for the driver’s seat. The rear seats are spacious, offering ample legroom and a split-folding design for flexible cargo space.
Technologically, the Escape SEL is well-equipped with a SYNC 3 infotainment system that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera.
Safety is a key focus, with standard features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall, the 2018 Ford Escape SEL provides a balanced mix of practicality and premium touches, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Under the hood, it’s equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost four-cylinder engine for a spirited driving experience. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear transitions, while the four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Inside, the Escape SEL offers a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. The leather-trimmed seats are both comfortable and supportive, with power adjustments for the driver’s seat. The rear seats are spacious, offering ample legroom and a split-folding design for flexible cargo space.
Technologically, the Escape SEL is well-equipped with a SYNC 3 infotainment system that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera.
Safety is a key focus, with standard features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall, the 2018 Ford Escape SEL provides a balanced mix of practicality and premium touches, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Financifi
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 43,069 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL 93,589 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 50,004 KM $35,296 + tax & lic
Email Financifi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2018 Ford Escape