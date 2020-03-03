Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Hard Top

Back-Up Camera

4WD

Bluetooth Connectivity

roof luggage rack

USB Input

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES. 2-YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.