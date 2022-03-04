Menu
2018 Ford Escape

101,975 KM

Details Description Features

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

101,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8481252
  Stock #: P984
  VIN: 1FMCU9HDXJUB89923

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 101,975 KM

Vehicle Description


With restrictions lifting and all of us wanting to get back to normal a vehicle is something important to be able to get around. As we still offer online or over the  phone approvals with delivery we invite you to come in person to our 100% safe, clean and sanitized facility. Come have a coffee and let us help you find the vehicle you deserve. As inventory is low for everyone in this business we can get whatever Car, Truck, SUV or Van you desire. Keep staying safe and we hope to help you drive what you desrve with a payment you can afford soon! Lets' Get #BackToNormal!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

