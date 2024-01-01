Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Explorer

84,000 KM

Details Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1731185296
  2. 1731185295
  3. 1731185298
  4. 1731185296
  5. 1731185296
  6. 1731185298
  7. 1731185294
  8. 1731185297
  9. 1731185295
  10. 1731185296
  11. 1731185296
  12. 1731185298
  13. 1731185295
  14. 1731185298
  15. 1731185298
  16. 1731185295
  17. 1731185296
  18. 1731185295
  19. 1731185295
  20. 1731185295
  21. 1731185297
  22. 1731185297
  23. 1731185294
  24. 1731185295
  25. 1731185295
  26. 1731185295
  27. 1731185297
  28. 1731185294
  29. 1731185296
  30. 1731185295
  31. 1731185295
  32. 1731185295
  33. 1731185297
  34. 1731185296
  35. 1731185295
  36. 1731185295
  37. 1731185298
  38. 1731185298
  39. 1731185297
  40. 1731185295
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HT7JGA47804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT V6 Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT V6 Crew Cab 123,000 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 85,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 96,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer