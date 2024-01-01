Menu
XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAV HEATED SEATS FULLY LOADED! $12,500 IN IN ADDTIONAL OPTIONS! MUST SEE!

2018 Ford F-150

137,664 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAV HEATED SEATS FULLY LOADED!

11936160

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAV HEATED SEATS FULLY LOADED!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,664KM
VIN 1FTEW1E54JFA49781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:8277
  • Mileage 137,664 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAV HEATED SEATS FULLY LOADED! $12,500 IN IN ADDTIONAL OPTIONS! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Ford F-150