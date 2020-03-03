Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4714347
  2. 4714347
  3. 4714347
  4. 4714347
  5. 4714347
  6. 4714347
  7. 4714347
  8. 4714347
  9. 4714347
  10. 4714347
  11. 4714347
  12. 4714347
  13. 4714347
  14. 4714347
Contact Seller

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,369KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714347
  • Stock #: FS13179
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFA81063
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CANADA'S BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCK FOR THE 51ST STRAIGHT YEAR Finance Now Canada's Ultimate\All Season Vehicle *Sport Package *V6 *4X4 *Navigation *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Power Seats *20" Rims *Satellite Radio *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safest Pick-up Truck in Its Class *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Power Options
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Dodge Charger
 166,047 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 37,497 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey
 172,985 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message