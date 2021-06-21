Menu
2018 Ford F-150

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT+4X4+Tow PKG+Camera+Cruise Control+BlueTooth+XM

2018 Ford F-150

XLT+4X4+Tow PKG+Camera+Cruise Control+BlueTooth+XM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7469850
  • Stock #: S103508
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB1JFA37509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free - 

2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4  SuperCab 6.5' Box, Trailer Back-Up Assist, Tow PKG.

 

All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing

 

Finance: $114 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Power Seat 40/20/40, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Ford Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 33,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

XLT
TOW PKG
4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
4x4
Conventional Spare Tire
SUPERCAB, 145" WHEELBASE
CLOTH 40/20/40
XLT4WD SuperCab 6.5' Box
Trailer Back-Up Assist, Tow PK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

