291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 SuperCab 6.5' Box, Trailer Back-Up Assist, Tow PKG.
All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing
Finance: $114 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Power Seat 40/20/40, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Ford Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 33,000 KM ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter
--> CarFax Report
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
