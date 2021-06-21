Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7469850

7469850 Stock #: S103508

S103508 VIN: 1FTEX1EB1JFA37509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages XLT TOW PKG 4X4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features 4x4 Conventional Spare Tire SUPERCAB, 145" WHEELBASE CLOTH 40/20/40 XLT4WD SuperCab 6.5' Box Trailer Back-Up Assist, Tow PK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.