Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

52,168 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

CustomLthr Seats|Backup|Aftmkt Rims/Tires|Tonneau

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

CustomLthr Seats|Backup|Aftmkt Rims/Tires|Tonneau

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1641594193
  2. 1641594193
  3. 1641594193
  4. 1641594193
  5. 1641594193
  6. 1641594193
  7. 1641594193
  8. 1641594193
  9. 1641594193
  10. 1641594192
  11. 1641594192
  12. 1641594192
  13. 1641594192
  14. 1641594192
  15. 1641594192
  16. 1641594218
  17. 1641594218
  18. 1641594218
  19. 1641594218
  20. 1641594216
  21. 1641594191
  22. 1641594218
  23. 1641594218
  24. 1641594191
  25. 1641594191
  26. 1641594193
  27. 1641594193
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,168KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8083648
  • Stock #: 2429
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB4JFB92428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Customized Leather Seats, Aftermarket Sound System, Large Size Tires, Aftermarket Rims, Remote Starter, Tonneau Cover, SYNC, Bluetooth, , USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2015 Ford Fusion SE
 145,265 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL|...
 231,132 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE
 173,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory