2018 Ford F-150

194,000 KM

Details Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD Supercab

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD Supercab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9303430
  • Stock #: 7666
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EPXJFD76314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

