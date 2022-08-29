$23,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT XTR 4WD Supercab
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
194,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9303430
- Stock #: 7666
- VIN: 1FTEX1EPXJFD76314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8