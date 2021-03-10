Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-550

63,363 KM

Details Description Features

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

XLT,CREW CAB.4X4.6.7 DIESEL 14 FT.FLAT BED.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-550

XLT,CREW CAB.4X4.6.7 DIESEL 14 FT.FLAT BED.

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Certified

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,363KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6783674
  • Stock #: B76925
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT5JEB76925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,363 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

F550 xlt,crew cab,4x4.14 Ft.flat bed.6.7 power stroke turbo diesel.trailer tow with brake.blue tooth.6 brand new tires.84 inch,cab to axel.chrome bumper and grille.tilt and cruise.exellent condition.former daily rental.call john gower. 877 217 0643. cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

XLT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Trailer Hitch
Balance of Factory Warranty
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2019 Ford F-150 XL
 33,120 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 23,556 KM
$64,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Big Ho...
 20,652 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory