2018 Ford F-550

113,297 KM

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

FLAT BED 203 INCH W/B 84 INCH C/A

FLAT BED 203 INCH W/B 84 INCH C/A

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9500620
  • Stock #: B76473
  • VIN: 1FDOW5HT7JEB76473

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Flat Deck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,297 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

F550 crew cab flat bed.12 Ft.4 steel del deck with wood floor.6.7 turbo diesel 4X4.chrome pkg.203 inch w/base 84 inch cab to axel.full cab steps.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com. truck is out getting deck and wheels painted.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-XXXX

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
