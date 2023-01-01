$65,900+ tax & licensing
$65,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2018 Ford F-550
REG CAB,12 Ft.DEL STEEL FLAT BED.
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9500686
- Stock #: B76448
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT6JEB76448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
- Body Style Flat Deck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 106,665 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
F550 regular cab 4X4. 6.7 turbo diesel.chrome pkg.trailer tow with brake.12 Ft.del steel deck with wood floor. 169 inch w/base 84 inch cab to axel.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com truck is out getting deck and wheels painted.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6