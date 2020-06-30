Menu
2018 Ford Focus

76,044 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  Listing ID: 5321426
  Stock #: OX: 5419
  VIN: 1FADP3N26JL296222

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,044 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery FASHION-FORWARD, FUN TO DRIVE & PRACTICAL *Backup Cam *Bluetooth *Roof Power *Sony CD Player *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Hydraulic lift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

