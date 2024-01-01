Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Transit

136,000 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Transit

T-250 Medium Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

T-250 Medium Roof

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1719335348
  2. 1719335348
  3. 1719335348
  4. 1719335347
  5. 1719335348
  6. 1719335347
  7. 1719335347
  8. 1719335348
  9. 1719335348
  10. 1719335348
  11. 1719335348
  12. 1719335348
  13. 1719335348
  14. 1719335348
  15. 1719335348
  16. 1719335348
  17. 1719335348
  18. 1719335347
  19. 1719335347
  20. 1719335348
  21. 1719335348
  22. 1719335348
  23. 1719335347
  24. 1719335347
  25. 1719335347
  26. 1719335348
  27. 1719335348
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CG7JKA93554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 171,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4WD SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4WD SuperCrew 249,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry SE for sale in London, ON
2009 Toyota Camry SE 165,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit