2018 Ford Transit Connect

74,640 KM

Details

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8664514
  • Stock #: 375036
  • VIN: NMOLS7E7XJ1375036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,640 KM

Vehicle Description

dual sliding doors.power supply converter.bins,skeving.drawers.ready to go to work.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
