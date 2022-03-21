$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8664514
- Stock #: 375036
- VIN: NMOLS7E7XJ1375036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 74,640 KM
Vehicle Description
dual sliding doors.power supply converter.bins,skeving.drawers.ready to go to work.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
