2018 Freightliner PT126SLP

801,000 KM

Details Description

$89,900

+ tax & licensing
$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Team Truck Centres

888-832-6111

2018 Freightliner PT126SLP

2018 Freightliner PT126SLP

2018 Freightliner PT126SLP

Location

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

888-832-6111

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

801,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6257835
  Stock #: UA1152
  VIN: 3AKJHHDR3JSJX2766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Stock # UA1152
  • Mileage 801,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN 2018 Highway Spec Freightliner Cascadia. This truck is powered by Detroit, DD15 motor and DT12 auto transmission. This truck features a full brand new emissions system, including Onebox, filteres ETC. Also featuring a rebuilt fifth wheel. 13300/40000 axles, 72" sleeper loaded with Fridge, webasto bunk heater and inverter. Selling Certified and Etested for $89,900 plus HST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Team Truck Centres

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

888-832-6111

