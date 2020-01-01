2018 Freightliner PT126SLP

+ taxes & licensing
CLEAN 2018 Highway Spec Freightliner Cascadia. This truck is powered by Detroit, DD15 motor and DT12 auto transmission. This truck features a full brand new emissions system, including Onebox, filteres ETC. Also featuring a rebuilt fifth wheel. 13300/40000 axles, 72" sleeper loaded with Fridge, webasto bunk heater and inverter. Selling Certified and Etested for $89,900 plus HST
