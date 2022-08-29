Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

101,007 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*WHEELS*ONLY 101KMS*AWD*7 PASSENGER*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

101,007KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9068524
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS3JZ246822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,007 KM

Vehicle Description

HAS IRREPARABLE TITLE

GREAT FOR EXPORT 

RUNS AND DRIVES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

