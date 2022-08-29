$14,995+ tax & licensing
519-659-7111
2018 GMC Acadia
*WHEELS*ONLY 101KMS*AWD*7 PASSENGER*AS IS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9068524
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1GKKNSLS3JZ246822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 101,007 KM
Vehicle Description
HAS IRREPARABLE TITLE
GREAT FOR EXPORT
RUNS AND DRIVES
