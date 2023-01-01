Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

51,100 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

FULLY LOADED! LOW KM! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

FULLY LOADED! LOW KM! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

51,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9498736
  • Stock #: FS:15907
  • VIN: 1GTG5CEA8J1264338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED! LOW KM! MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Rear View Camera
All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

