$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Savana

2018 GMC Savana

2500.135 INCH W/BASE

2018 GMC Savana

2500.135 INCH W/BASE

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,335KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134763
  • Stock #: 316932
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG0J1316932
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2500,135 inch wheel base.rear cargo devider.boards.6.0 ltr V8.chrome bumpers and grille.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • WiFi Hotspot

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

