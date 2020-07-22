2018 GMC Savana

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Transmission Overdrive Switch WiFi Hotspot

