Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

132,000 KM

Details Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1725047916
  2. 1725047921
  3. 1725047919
  4. 1725047921
  5. 1725047916
  6. 1725047916
  7. 1725047915
  8. 1725047916
  9. 1725047919
  10. 1725047916
  11. 1725047915
  12. 1725047916
  13. 1725047916
  14. 1725047919
  15. 1725047916
  16. 1725047916
  17. 1725047916
  18. 1725047916
  19. 1725047916
  20. 1725047916
  21. 1725047919
  22. 1725047916
  23. 1725047915
  24. 1725047916
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFG4J1331417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD 127,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi S5 Technik Plus Quattro for sale in London, ON
2016 Audi S5 Technik Plus Quattro 92,000 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline 4Motion AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline 4Motion AWD 172,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van