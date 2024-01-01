$23,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2500
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2500
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7AFG4J1331417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 132,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD 127,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
2016 Audi S5 Technik Plus Quattro 92,000 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline 4Motion AWD 172,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van