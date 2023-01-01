Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

10,146 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1683038355
  2. 1683038355
  3. 1683038355
  4. 1683038355
  5. 1683038355
  6. 1683038355
  7. 1683038355
  8. 1683038355
  9. 1683038355
  10. 1683038355
  11. 1683038355
  12. 1683038355
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,146 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Harley-Davidson...
 10,146 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler 300 *S...
 125,863 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 148,529 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory