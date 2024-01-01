Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Accord

153,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1726173241
  2. 1726173242
  3. 1726173242
  4. 1726173241
  5. 1726173242
  6. 1726173242
  7. 1726173240
  8. 1726173242
  9. 1726173242
  10. 1726173243
  11. 1726173242
  12. 1726173242
  13. 1726173242
  14. 1726173241
  15. 1726173242
  16. 1726173241
  17. 1726173241
  18. 1726173241
  19. 1726173241
  20. 1726173242
  21. 1726173240
  22. 1726173240
  23. 1726173241
  24. 1726173242
  25. 1726173241
  26. 1726173240
  27. 1726173241
  28. 1726173241
  29. 1726173241
  30. 1726173240
  31. 1726173241
  32. 1726173242
  33. 1726173241
  34. 1726173241
  35. 1726173240
  36. 1726173241
  37. 1726173241
  38. 1726173242
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F90JA806508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE 131,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4x4 SUPERCREW for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4x4 SUPERCREW 117,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 153,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord