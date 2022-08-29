Menu
2018 Honda Accord

248,372 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*TOUCH SCREEN*CERT

2018 Honda Accord

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*TOUCH SCREEN*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

248,372KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9027985
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F15JA805624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

