2018 Honda Civic

148,113 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

148,113KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004417
  • Stock #: 1165
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E58JH200246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,113 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

