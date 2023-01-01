$25,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX
2018 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
112,066KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5088
- Mileage 112,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Windows
MOONROOF
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2018 Honda Civic