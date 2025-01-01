Menu
2018 Honda Civic

119,058 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,058KM
Good Condition
VIN SHHFK7H27JU300347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Honda Civic