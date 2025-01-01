Menu
Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $18,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5 You'll get a trustworthy Honda CIVIC EX 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON) SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1. Safety Certificate 2. 200 Point Inspection 3. 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle 4. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! 5. Brake Service & Paint Protection 6. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty 7. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change 8. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 9. Carfax History Verified Report 10. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio) 11. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor! Vehicle Features: Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Adaptive Headlights! Honda High-Value Features: Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C! We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190! WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2018 Honda Civic

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

EX+New Tires+Roof+Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle
12551225

2018 Honda Civic

EX+New Tires+Roof+Adaptive Cruise

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F82JH005354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3914
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Honda Civic