Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic Coupe or just a Honda Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civic Coupes or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC COUPE!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC COUPE INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER, and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic coupe

* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Hard Top

DRIVE TRAIN - 2 WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.