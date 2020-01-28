Menu
2018 Honda Civic

Coupe

2018 Honda Civic

Coupe

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,610KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4559022
  • Stock #: E2462
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
* Wide range of options including BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • DRIVE TRAIN - 2 WHEEL

