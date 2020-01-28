Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,909KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4559025
  • Stock #: E2461
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER,POWER MOONROOF, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • DRIVE TRAIN - 2 WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2009 Ford Focus
 175,487 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla
 166,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo
 72,764 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message