Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER,POWER MOONROOF, and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic

* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Traction Control

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats Additional Features AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

DRIVE TRAIN - 2 WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.