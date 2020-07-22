Menu
2018 Honda Civic

75,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

McPhee Auto Sales

519-659-2929

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5523747
  Stock #: U0462
  VIN: 2HGFC1F99JH101355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic Touring ! Honda style, economy and roominess in the best selling Honda Civic Touring! Loaded low kilometer sedan equipped with Steering Wheel Controls, Honda Sensing System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Front & Rear Seats, CVT automatic transmission, new tires & rims, all new brake rotors and more!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE 

  Contact information:

Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 519 659 2929

McPhee Auto Sales & Service

115 Clarke Road

London,ON 

N5W 5C9

http://www.mcpheeauto.ca

  Sales&Service: 866-906-1027

Gerald (Sales&Service): 226-700-8610 (txt only)

VEHICLE COMES WITH:

- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION

- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE

We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

 At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

