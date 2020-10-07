Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

31,153 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

w/Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

w/Honda Sensing

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 6041898
  2. 6041898
  3. 6041898
  4. 6041898
  5. 6041898
  6. 6041898
  7. 6041898
  8. 6041898
  9. 6041898
  10. 6041898
  11. 6041898
  12. 6041898
  13. 6041898
  14. 6041898
  15. 6041898
  16. 6041898
  17. 6041898
  18. 6041898
  19. 6041898
  20. 6041898
  21. 6041898
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

31,153KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041898
  • Stock #: 7322A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F67JH033620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7322A
  • Mileage 31,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Maintained, Collision mitigation braking system, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, Apple carplay, Android Auto, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote Engine Starter Attachment, Remote Engine Starter Base, Remote Engine Starter Package. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 25404 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Taffeta White 2018 Honda Civic SE w/Honda Sensing FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 85,026 KM
$30,585 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 quattro
 0 KM
$32,870 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX Elite
 33,635 KM
$32,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory