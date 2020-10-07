+ taxes & licensing
519-657-1557
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
Dealer Maintained, Collision mitigation braking system, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, Apple carplay, Android Auto, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote Engine Starter Attachment, Remote Engine Starter Base, Remote Engine Starter Package. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 25404 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Taffeta White 2018 Honda Civic SE w/Honda Sensing FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.
