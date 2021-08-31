2018 Honda CR-V

$35,495 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013906

8013906 Stock #: 902594-OX:6172

902594-OX:6172 VIN: 2HKRW2H59JH119333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,049 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.