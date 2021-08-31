2018 Honda HR-V

$30,495 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7762644

7762644 Stock #: 882048-OX:6042

882048-OX:6042 VIN: 3CZRU6H78JM101134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 882048-OX:6042

Mileage 77,091 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.