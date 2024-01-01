$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,457KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5359
- Mileage 151,457 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Odyssey or just a Honda Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Odysseys or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Odyssey
* Finished in White, makes this Honda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Odyssey or just a Honda Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Odysseys or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Odyssey
* Finished in White, makes this Honda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
remote start
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Seating
8 PASSENGER
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
LEATHER
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
Heated Seats - Driver Andpassenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 151,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry LE 93,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos SE 48,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2018 Honda Odyssey