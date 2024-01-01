Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Odyssey or just a Honda Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Odysseys or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA ODYSSEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Odyssey
* Finished in White, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 Honda Odyssey

151,457 KM

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,457KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5359
  • Mileage 151,457 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Seating

8 PASSENGER
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
Heated Seats - Driver Andpassenger

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
