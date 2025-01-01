2018 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> All-In Price: $13,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>You’ll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra GL <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>7.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>8.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>9.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>10.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>11.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Hyundai Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Hyundai High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

112,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL+New Tires+ApplePlay+HeatedSteering+CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL+New Tires+ApplePlay+HeatedSteering+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU703794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

