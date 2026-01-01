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Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in London, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

215,462 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai Elantra

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14418180

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
215,462KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1005
  • Mileage 215,462 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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$CALL

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Hyundai Elantra