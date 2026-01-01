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2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
215,462KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1005
- Mileage 215,462 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2018 Hyundai Elantra