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2018 Hyundai Elantra GL |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE

2018 Hyundai Elantra

116,655 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

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14531940

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 14531940
  2. 14531940
  3. 14531940
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Used
116,655KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU696670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1726C54645A
  • Mileage 116,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra GL |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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519-649-1800

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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2018 Hyundai Elantra