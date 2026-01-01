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2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
116,655KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU696670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1726C54645A
- Mileage 116,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE |GREAT ECONOMY| HEATED SEATS| FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2018 Hyundai Elantra