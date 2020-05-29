Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5113919
  • Stock #: E2702
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Elantra or just a Hyundai Van ? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Van s in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ELANTRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ELANTRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Elantra
* Finished in Blue, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB Input
  • TELESCOPE
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • DRIVE TRAIN - 2 WHEEL
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
  • Active Blind Spot Assist
  • POWER MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

