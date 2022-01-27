Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

97,522 KM

Details Features

$18,992

+ tax & licensing
$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

97,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151757
  • Stock #: Dr2818
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF3JH230902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

